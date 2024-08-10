Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 124.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 547.66 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 124.49% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 547.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

