Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.38%

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 907.05, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2040.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

