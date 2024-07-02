Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.38%

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 907.05, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.99% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 907.05, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2040.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

