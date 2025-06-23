Supreme Power hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 16 cr

Supreme Power Equipment was locked in the upper circuit of 2% at Rs 210.25 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 16.36 crore from two different entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 8.80 crore, was received from an EPC company for Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) projects. It involves supplying four 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers, with an execution timeline of approximately five months.

The second order, worth Rs 7.56 crore, was received from a renewable energy (solar) project company. It involves the supply of 25 inverter duty transformers, ranging from 1,250 kVA/33 kV to 6,000 kVA/33 kV, and is expected to be executed within approximately four months.

Following these orders, the companys standalone order book now stands at Rs 156.65 crore. Including Rs 14.94 crore from its 90%-owned partnership firm Danya Electric Company, the consolidated order book totals Rs 171.59 crore. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment, said, We are pleased to announce our first order from the state of Karnataka, marking a significant step in our ongoing strategy to expand our presence beyond Tamil Nadu. This order not only reflects our technical capabilities but also strengthens our footprint in new and growing markets. Supreme Power Equipment is engaged in manufacturing, upgrading, and renovating various types of transformers, such as power transformers, generator transformers, windmill transformers, etc.