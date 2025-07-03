Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) signs MoU with NFDC

NBCC (India) signs MoU with NFDC

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
For renovation and redevelopment of Siri Fort Auditorium Complex in New Delhi

NBCC (India) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC),under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 02 July 2025 for the comprehensive renovation and redevelopment of the iconic Siri Fort Auditorium Complex in New Delhi.

NBCC will serve as the Project Management Consultant and will be responsible for end-to-end execution of the project from conceptualisation to commissioning. Spread across 5.5 acres, the upgraded complex will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure while preserving its cultural significance compliance with all regulatory codes, heritage guidelines and green building protocols.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

