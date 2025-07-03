Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as CMO

Persistent Systems has announced the appointment of Shimona Chadha as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Shimona Chadha will be responsible for driving the Companys global marketing strategy, strengthening brand positioning, and enabling business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

With over two decades of experience across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C segments, she brings a strong track record in driving marketing-led business transformation and growth.

Chadha joins Persistent from HCLTech, where she served as Vice President and Head of North America Vertical Marketing. As part of HCLTechs senior marketing leadership team, she played a key role in driving revenue growth and building a Generative AI-powered marketing engine to enhance brand visibility, go-to-market effectiveness, and pipeline conversion in strategic markets.

She has previously held leadership roles at Vodafone Idea and Abbott, where she led customer-centric growth strategies. Her work has earned her several industry accolades, including Forresters Program of the Year 2025, the Stevie Award for Women in Business, and the Inspiring Women in Business award. Chadha is also a strong advocate for inclusive leadership and talent development, having co-chaired initiatives at the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) and mentored emerging professionals in the global tech ecosystem. She will be based out of New Jersey, USA. Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, We are thrilled to welcome Shimona to Persistent as we accelerate our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. With our global client relationships continuing to grow in scale and depth, the need for a brand that reflects both our innovation edge and execution excellence has never been greater. Shimona brings a results-oriented, data-informed approach to marketing, aligning brand strategy with business objectives to deliver measurable outcomes. Her leadership will be critical in strengthening market engagement, enabling go-to-market impact, and amplifying Persistents differentiation in the industry.

Shimona Chadha, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent, Persistents strong momentum, forward-thinking leadership culture, and distinctive global ambitions make this a defining moment to join the Company and contribute to its inspiring journey. Marketing plays a pivotal role in scaling revenue, strengthening brand relevance, and shaping how we consistently show up and win the market. Im excited to help expand that impact with purpose and precision. Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Its net profit advanced 6.1% to Rs 395.76 crore on a 5.87% increase in revenue to Rs 3,242.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. However, on a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit gained 25.51% on a 25.15% increase in revenue in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.