Bartronics India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bartronics India reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.8512.43-0.68-3.140.26-0.250.25-0.390.25-0.99

