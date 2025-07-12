Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Industries fixes record date for final dividend

Aeroflex Industries fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Record date is 29 July 2025

Aeroflex Industries has fixed 29 July 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the final dividend of Re. 0.30 (15 %) per share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

