Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 197.06 croreNet profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt declined 73.76% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 197.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.06144.98 36 OPM %43.1453.65 -PBDT9.3526.97 -65 PBT6.6025.12 -74 NP4.9318.79 -74
