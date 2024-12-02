Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 197.06 crore

Net profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt declined 73.76% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 197.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.06144.98 36 OPM %43.1453.65 -PBDT9.3526.97 -65 PBT6.6025.12 -74 NP4.9318.79 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows slight upside at open for India; GDP, PMI data in focus

India's falling economic growth seen adding to troubles for stock market

Dividend, bonus: Indo US Bio-Tech, Wipro, 3 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Delhi Guv Saxena directs crackdown to make capital drug-free in 3 years

Blaze in Mercedes-Benz helps South Korea to reshape it's EV policy

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story