Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 197.06 crore

Net profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt declined 73.76% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 197.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.197.06144.9843.1453.659.3526.976.6025.124.9318.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News