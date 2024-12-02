VR Dakshin Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 60.95 crore

Net Loss of VR Dakshin Pvt reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.9555.7854.3755.09-5.35-9.53-15.21-21.30-15.21-22.01

