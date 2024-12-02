Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VR Dakshin Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 60.95 crore

Net Loss of VR Dakshin Pvt reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.9555.78 9 OPM %54.3755.09 -PBDT-5.35-9.53 44 PBT-15.21-21.30 29 NP-15.21-22.01 31

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

