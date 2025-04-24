Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 6.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 5447.64 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 6.50% to Rs 873.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 5447.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5254.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.44% to Rs 3207.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3932.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 20077.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24275.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5447.645254.4320077.5024275.4825.2725.6923.6623.971347.481350.604672.625822.281192.141240.504132.705284.50873.46934.173207.593932.84

