Net inflows into equity mutual funds tumble 14% on month

Net inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 14% over the last month to Rs 25,082.01 crore in March, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed today. The net inflows into open-ended equity funds have been in the positive zone for the 49th month in a row though this is the lowest inflow in nearly one year. The monthly inflow through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route into mutual funds eased to a four-month low of Rs 25,926 crore in March. Inflows into largecap funds tanked 13.5% to Rs 2,479.31 crore in March. Net investments into smallcap funds rose 10% to Rs 4,092.12 crore, while inflows into midcap funds added 0.9% to 0.9 Rs 3,438.87 crore.

