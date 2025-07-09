Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 34085, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 7.11% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34085, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25523.95. The Sensex is at 83716.85, up 0.01%.Abbott India Ltd has added around 7.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22165.9, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5270 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12264 shares in last one month.