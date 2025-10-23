Netflix Plunge and Trade Tensions Drag Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 Lower

U.S. stocks fell as Netflix's weak earnings and renewed U.S.-China trade concerns sparked a tech sell-off. Semiconductor and airline stocks sank, while energy shares rose with crude oil prices. Treasury yields slipped slightly to 3.95%.

The Nasdaq slumped 213.67 points (0.9%) to 22,740.40, the Dow slid 334.33 points (0.7%) to 46,590.41 and the S&P 500 fell 35.95 points (0.5%) to 6,699.40.

Netflix (NFLX) plunged by 10.1% leading to a slump by Nasdaq. Netflix came under pressure after the company reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings, citing a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities. Texas Instruments (TXN) also tumbled by 5.6% after the chipmaker provided disappointing fourth quarter guidance. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) soared by 13.9% after the robotic-assisted surgery systems maker reported third quarter results that beat expectations.

The weakness on Wall Street also came amid renewed uncertainty about trade relations between the U.S. and China following the latest remarks from President Donald Trump. The major averages fell to their lows of the session after a report from Reuters indicated the Trump administration is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China. Reuters said the plan is not the only option on the table but noted it would make good on Trump's threat to bar "critical software" exports to China in retaliation for Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. Semiconductor stocks came under significant selling pressure over the course of the session, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling by 2.4%. Airline stocks were considerably weak, as reflected by the 1.9% loss posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Retail, housing and networking stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while energy stocks bucked the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.