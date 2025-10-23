Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 231-cr contract for rehabilitation building in Mumbai

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 231-cr contract for rehabilitation building in Mumbai

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering surged 8.56% to Rs 218.5 after it has bagged a work order worth Rs 231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of 3 years.

Following the receipt of this order, the companys total order book now stands at approximately Rs 3,460.78 crores as on date.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specialises in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.99 crore in Q1 FY26, which is nearly 3 times the PAT of Rs 8.64 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations for the first quarter aggregated to Rs 125.15 crore, up 3.6 times on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

