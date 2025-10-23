Epack Prefab Tech spurts after Q2 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 29.47 cr

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 17.95% to Rs 239.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 104.1% to Rs 39.05 crore compared with Rs 19.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.3% to Rs 45.49 crore in H1 FY26 compared with Rs 27.68 crore in H1 FY25. Net sales increased 35.8% YoY to Rs 729.28 crore in H1 FY26.

In H1 FY26, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 80.9 crore, up 45.6% YoY.

The order book stood at Rs 655.6 crore in H1 FY26. Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, Epack Prefab Technologies said We are very delighted to communicate our first ever results to our investors post getting listed on the exchanges this month; I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximise value creation for our investors. Epack Prefab Technologies entered into bourses on 1 October 2025, the counter was listed at Rs 186.10, exhibiting a discount of 8.77% to the issue price of Rs 204. Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas. The company also manufactures polystyrene sheets and blocks catering to diverse industries, including construction, packaging, and consumer goods, within India.