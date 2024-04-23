Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netlink Solutions hits the roof after Q4 PAT climbs 62% YoY

Netlink Solutions hits the roof after Q4 PAT climbs 62% YoY

Netlink Solutions (India) hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 158.90 after the company reported 62.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.49 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2.77 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 34.31% YoY to Rs 1.84 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 64.35% as compared with Rs 3.45 crore in Q4 FY23. Tax expense jumped 74.63% to Rs 1.17 crore during the quarter from 0.67 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses declined 4.41% YoY to Rs 0.65 crore in Q4 FY24 while employee benefit expenses rose 5.41% to Rs 0.39 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 0.37 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

On financial year 2024 basis, the companys net profit jumped 92.66% to Rs 9.19 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 4.77 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations declined 6.22% YoY to Rs 1.96 crore in FY24.

Netlink Solutions (India) is a leading business solutions provider in B2B marketplace and web-based solutions. the company owns and manages three major business divisions, Aditya Infotech, 'Gifts & Accessories E-Magazine, and Corporate gift show, which is in liaison with world renowned trade show organizer Messe Frankfurt. These major divisions are further branched into separate business ventures to provide integrated business development solutions to all sectors of industries in India.

The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 158.90 in intraday today.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

