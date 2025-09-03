Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Tech soars on Rs 1,734 crore AI infrastructure order

Netweb Tech soars on Rs 1,734 crore AI infrastructure order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Netweb Technologies India jumped 10.65% to Rs 2508.75 after announcing it has secured a strategic order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power India's sovereign AI infrastructure.

The project, of national importance, aims to strengthen AI compute capabilities and advance Indias ambitions under the IndiaAI Mission.

The order will deploy Netwebs GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIAs Blackwell architecture, with execution scheduled between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY27.

The systems will be delivered through its Tyrone Camarero AI platform designed for generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.

Chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha said the order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities and will help India emerge as an AI superpower. He added that while the order is strategic and outside Netwebs recurring business, it is expected to boost revenue and profits during the execution period.

As of 30 June 2025, the company's order pipeline stood at Rs 4,142.1 crore, excluding this new order.

Netweb Technologies India designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.

The companys standalone net profit surged 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore on 101.73% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 301.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.42%

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.7%

Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story