Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 41.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares

NMDC Steel Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 41.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.56% to Rs.1,570.00. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 533.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.99% to Rs.43.15. Volumes stood at 72.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 214.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.199.65. Volumes stood at 20.27 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 15.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.309.70. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 446.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.75% to Rs.323.70. Volumes stood at 85.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

