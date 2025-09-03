Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.7%

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.7%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 874.75, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 5.43% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21719.95, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

