Neuland Laboratories board approves capacity additional at Unit 1

At meeting held on 12 May 2026

The board of Neuland Laboratories at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the enhancement of capacity at its Unit 1 located at Bonthapally Village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

Existing capacity - 256 KL

Existing capacity utilization - 91%

Proposed capacity addition - 120.5 KL

Period for capacity addition - within 12-18 months

Investment required - Rs 143.4 crore (funded through internal accruals and borrowings)