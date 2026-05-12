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Neuland Laboratories board approves capacity additional at Unit 1

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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At meeting held on 12 May 2026

The board of Neuland Laboratories at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the enhancement of capacity at its Unit 1 located at Bonthapally Village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

Existing capacity - 256 KL
Existing capacity utilization - 91%
Proposed capacity addition - 120.5 KL
Period for capacity addition - within 12-18 months
Investment required - Rs 143.4 crore (funded through internal accruals and borrowings)

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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