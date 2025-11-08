Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.96% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets declined 63.27% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.96% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.302.2480.0051.790.371.160.361.140.360.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News