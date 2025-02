Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 24.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 398.03 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 24.82% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 398.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 392.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.398.03392.8321.7630.8788.29119.6271.98104.48101.5981.39

