Muthoot Finance rises after RBI grants permission to open 115 new branches

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Muthoot Finance added 1.95% to Rs 2226.55 after the company announced the receipt of permission from the Reserve Bank of India to open 115 new branches.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of the Kerala-based business house, The Muthoot Group, which has diversified operations in financial services, healthcare, education and hospitality. It is India's largest gold loan focused NBFC.

The company had reported 21% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,391.5 crore on a 36% increase in total income to Rs 5,221.7 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

