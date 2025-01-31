NHPC Ltd spurts 4.09%

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.56, up 4.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.05% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.55% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.56, up 4.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. NHPC Ltd has dropped around 4.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 100.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.9, up 3.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

