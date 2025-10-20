Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oct 20 2025
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd and Nureca Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2025.

Sambhaav Media Ltd soared 16.67% to Rs 8.33 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41509 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd spiked 15.74% to Rs 69.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26894 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd surged 15.63% to Rs 169.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1421 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd gained 13.78% to Rs 371.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6937 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd advanced 13.38% to Rs 326.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5525 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oct 20 2025

