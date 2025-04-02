Focus Lighting and Fixtures hits the roof after securing multiple orders worth Rs 9-cr

Focus Lighting and Fixtures hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 85.72 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 9.11 crore from various entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 2.12 crore, was secured from Lightalive Solutions. It involves the supply of lighting and fixtures, with the project scheduled for completion within the next two years.

The second order, worth Rs 5.71 crore, was awarded by Avid AV Technologies. This contract also pertains to the supply of lighting and fixtures, with an expected completion timeline of one year.

The third order, amounting to Rs 1.27 crore, was received from Marwadi Educare Foundation. This project includes the supply of lighting and fixtures and is scheduled to be completed within six months.

The company also clarified that the discussed contracts do not fall under any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entities.

Focus Lighting & Fixtures is in the business of manufacturing and dealing in LED lighting, fixtures, and lighting solutions.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 69.2% to Rs 39.18 crore on a 32.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 223.81 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As of 02 April 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 576.49 crore on the NSE.

