Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 2.67% to 16.60.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,120, a premium of 3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,117 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 180.50 points or 0.74% to 24,117.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.