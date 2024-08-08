Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Aug 08 2024
NSE India VIX rallied 2.67% to 16.60.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,120, a premium of 3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,117 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 180.50 points or 0.74% to 24,117.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 2.67% to 16.60.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Aug 08 2024

