Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 08 2024
Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 353.11 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 22.68% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 353.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales353.11369.69 -4 OPM %24.0425.80 -PBDT78.6790.54 -13 PBT52.6165.65 -20 NP48.6762.95 -23

Aug 08 2024

