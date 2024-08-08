Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 353.11 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 22.68% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 353.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.353.11369.6924.0425.8078.6790.5452.6165.6548.6762.95

