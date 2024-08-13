Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,158.50, a premium of 19.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,139 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 208 points or 0.85% to 24,139.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.17.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story