Nifty August futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded contracts.The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,158.50, a premium of 19.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,139 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 208 points or 0.85% to 24,139.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.17.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News