Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,077, a premium of 26.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,050.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 69.90 points or 0.28% to 25,050.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 0.04% to 11.79.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

