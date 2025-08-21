Nifty August futures trade at premium

BSE, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,110.40, a premium of 26.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,083.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 0.13 points or 0.33.20% to 25,083.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.50% to 11.37.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.