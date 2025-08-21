Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation spikes 8.8% on year

Currency in circulation spikes 8.8% on year

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 38.26 lakh crore as on August 15, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.7% on the week to Rs 49.51 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 5.9% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.7% so far while the reserve money has gained 2.5%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

