Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd lost 7.35% to Rs 49.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 539.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 2546. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31339 shares in the past one month. Carborundum Universal Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 945.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17647 shares in the past one month. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd corrected 3.95% to Rs 285.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23348 shares in the past one month.