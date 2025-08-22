Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A total of 19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jun-25

A total of 19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jun-25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment stated that the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 19.37 lakh new employees have been added in the month of June, 2025. 34,762 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers. A total of 19.37 lakh employees added during the month, 9.58 lakh employees amounting to around 49.50% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years. Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.13 lakh in June, 2025. Besides, a total of 87 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

