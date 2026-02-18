Nifty below 25,700 level; metal shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 223.73 points or 0.27% to 83,227.23. The Nifty 50 index fell 70 points or 0.27% to 25,661.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.07%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,937 shares rose and 1,717 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.24% to 11,974.95. The index fell 1.06% in the past trading session.
Jindal Stainless (up 1.97%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.82%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.74%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.41%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.32%), NMDC (up 1.06%), Jindal Steel (up 1.01%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.94%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.83%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Saatvik Green Energy rose 0.40%. The company announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order from a renowned independent power producer to supply photovoltaic (PV) modules.
Dabur India declined 1.98%. The company announced the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as chief executive officer (CEO)India Business, with effect from 15 April 2026, as part of a leadership realignment aimed at sharpening operational focus.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content