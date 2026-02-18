Bosch appoints Tillmann Olsen as CFO; Karin Gilges assigned global role within group

Bosch announced that its board approved the appointment of Tillmann Olsen as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 June 2026.

Following this, the current CFO Karin Gilges has tendered her resignation with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2026. She has resigned upon her appointment to a global role within the Group, which will be based outside India.

Olsen currently serves as executive vice president, leader business unit mobile components in Bosch Rexroth AG, Germany. From 2019 to 2021, he was Regional President of Bosch Rexroth Africa, managing the Groups operations across the continent with responsibility for over 850 associates and sales exceeding euro 100 million.

Concurrently, from 2018 to 2021, he served as CEO of Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies, leading 15 group companies across seven African countries and driving post-merger integration, strategic growth, and organizational transformation. Earlier, he held key leadership roles including Deputy CEO of Hytec Holding Group (South Africa), CFO and Director for Finance and Administration at Bosch Rexroth SAS France, and Commercial Plant Manager at Bosch Rexroth DSI SAS France, where he led large-scale restructuring, turnaround initiatives, and cross-border integration project. Bosch in India is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies and Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India.