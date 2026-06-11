The key domestic benchmarks ended with minor losses today amid cautious investor sentiment, as market participants monitored developments in West Asia. Trading remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. The Nifty ended below the 23,200 level. IT consumer durables and FMCG shares declined, while media, pharma and private bank stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points or 0.20% to 73,832.55. The Nifty 50 index lost 53.35 points or 0.23% to 23,161.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.72%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,386 shares rose and 2,800 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index declined 1.62% to 27,821.00. The index tanked 10.59% in the seven consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (down 2.51%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.03%), HCL Technologies (down 1.83%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.78%), Persistent Systems (down 0.77%), Wipro (down 0.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.71%), Mphasis (down 0.64%) and Coforge (down 0.37%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: PPAP Automotive hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company announced a technology partnership with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment in India. PPAP disclosed that it will leverage Hutchinson's advanced technologies, licensed know-how, and technical support to develop and produce automotive body sealing solutions for domestic vehicle manufacturers.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 8.21% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore to support strategic and business initiatives. In an exchange filing on 10 June 2026, the company said its board approved raising capital in one or more tranches. The funds will be used to finance the companys strategic and business plans. 3i Infotech rallied 3.27% after the company announced that it had secured a purchase order worth Rs 37.05 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). Vascon Engineers jumped 4% after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 347.43 crore contract from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Government of India.

IZMO shed 0.72%. The company highlighted the launch of India's first integrated silicon photonics (SiPh) packaging line as part of its semiconductor expansion strategy. The company said the new facility addresses the fragmented workflow typically associated with silicon photonics packaging, where different stages such as die attach, fiber alignment, wire bonding and testing are often handled by multiple vendors, leading to longer lead times and higher costs. Alembic Pharmaceuticals shed 0.14%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Larotrectinib capsules. Krishna Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) rose 0.39%. The companys board is acheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 June 2026, to consider raising funds through different instruments in one or more tranches. The proposed fund raise may involve equity shares, fully convertible warrants, convertible or non-convertible securities, or a combination thereof through permissible modes, including a preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other approved route.

Time Technoplast (TTL) declined 3.20%. The company executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on June 10, 2026, to acquire a 76% equity stake in Maharashtra-based Systoverse for a cash consideration of Rs 1.52 crore. Post completion of the transaction, Systoverse will become a subsidiary of TTL, while the remaining 24% stake will continue to be held by existing shareholders. The deal is expected to close within 30 days of execution. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.15%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA) has launched Winlevi (clascoterone 10 mg/g cream) across key markets in Europe for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 0.85%. The company announced the appointment of Rama Rao Telli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 10 June 2026. Krystal Integrated Services shed 0.26%. The company secured a work order worth Rs 24.38 crore from the Office of the Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan, for providing mechanized housekeeping services at the New and Old Maharashtra Sadan premises in New Delhi. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 402 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today. European stocks advanced on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares after weeks of pressure from "higher-for-longer" interest-rate expectations, while attention remained firmly fixed on the European Central Banks looming policy decision.

Most Asian markets ended lower as investor sentiment was weighed down by a Wall Street selloff after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions that have fuelled a rise in oil prices. U.S. annual inflation rose to 4.2% in May 2026, its highest level since April 2023, up from 3.8% in April, driven mainly by a sharp increase in energy prices amid the Iran conflict. Energy costs surged 23.5% year-on-year, while core inflation edged up to 2.9%. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5%, in line with expectations. Investors are now closely monitoring the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, which is expected later in the day.

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets in Iran, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured. Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response. Brent crude rose 2% to $94.93 a barrel as trading resumed in Asia. Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signaled that negotiations with Iran were taking too long and threatened more action. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 953.33 points, or 1.87%, to 49,918.78. The S&P 500 lost 1.62% to end at 7,266.99, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.98% to settle at 25,169.50.