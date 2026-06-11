Infosys completes CMMI AI Maturity Framework and Pilot Assessment

Infosys has successfully completed and contributed to the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Framework and Pilot Assessment, conducted by CMMI Institute, a global leader in helping organizations reduce risk, boost performance and build capability. Through this collaboration, Infosys assisted with the advancement of the CMMI AIM framework - contributing deep enterprise-scale perspectives on AI governance, responsible deployment, and outcome-driven practices that helped define how AI maturity is assessed and operationalized across global organizations. Infosys is among the first select group of organizations recognized globally to complete the pilot assessment, demonstrating a structured and responsible approach to scaling artificial intelligence across enterprise grade software engineering, agentic capabilities, and service delivery.

The CMMI AIM framework enables organizations to assess, benchmark, and improve how AI is implemented across real-world enterprise and regulatory environments, linking AI practices and governance to measurable, scalable outcomes. As an early pilot participant, Infosys validated and identified key elements of the framework for further refinement by applying it across large-scale delivery environments - ensuring the model reflects the realities of enterprise adoption rather than isolated experimentation. Infosys' participation in the pilot builds on its broader investments in AI-first software engineering, leveraging its purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite Infosys Topaz Fabric, to operationalize AI across internal processes and client engagements, unlocking AI value at scale.