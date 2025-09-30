Nifty ends under 24,650; investors await RBI policy outcome

Equity benchmarks closed with minor losses on Tuesday, marking the eighth straight day of decline. Volatility from the NSEs monthly F&O expiry and caution ahead of the RBI's MPC outcome kept investors on edge, dragging the Nifty below 24,650. Consumer durables and media shares slipped, while PSU banks, metal and auto counters advanced. Investors now await the RBI's policy commentary on Wednesday, with no rate change expected. Tariff policies and the upcoming earnings season are set to shape the market's next direction.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 97.32 points or 0.12% to 80,267.62. The Nifty 50 index lost 23.80 points or 0.10% to 24,611.10. In eight trading sessions, the Sensex has plummeted 3.31% and the Nifty has tumbled 3.20%.

Interglobe Aviation (down 1.53%), ITC (down 1.19%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.74%) were major Nifty drags today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.04%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index ended flat. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2047 shares rose and 2046 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.63% to 11.07. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rallied 0.08% to 6.568 from the previous close of 6.563. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.8100 compared with its close of 88.7575 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement declined 0.31% to Rs 115,085. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 97.48. The United States 10-year bond yield slipped 0.22% to 4.132. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement lost 62 cents or 0.92% to $ 66.47 a barrel. Global Markets: The U.S. Dow Jones index futures were down 112 points on Tuesday, indicating a negative opening for Wall Street. Most European indices declined on Tuesday as investors keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trumps trade tariffs and continued political deadlock in the U.S.

Asian market ended mixed as China's official reading showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month. The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. While still in contraction, the latest reading was the strongest since March. Meanwhile, private surveyor RatingDogs manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.2 for September, marking its highest level since May. Investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) interest rate decision later in the day. As per media reports, the RBA is expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6%, as high inflation has restricted its ability to loosen monetary policy.

U.S. markets remained cautious as the risk of a government shutdown grew, with Vice President JD Vance warning that talks between President Trump and Democrats had stalled. A closure would delay key jobs data, leaving the Labor Departments JOLTS report on August openings as the main focus ahead of Fridays September employment report. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose as Wall Street regained some of its footing after a week in which the artificial intelligence trade lost a bit of steam. The broad market index climbed 0.26% to finish at 6,661.21, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.48% to close at 22,591.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 68.78 points, or 0.15%, at 46,316.07.

New Listing: Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers were at Rs 445.65 on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.64% compared with the issue price of Rs 414. The scrip was listed at Rs 414, exhibiting a premium of 4.37% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 458.50 and a low of Rs 432. On the BSE, 19.80 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were at Rs 323.20 on the BSE, representing a discount of 7.92% compared with the issue price of Rs 351.

The scrip was listed at Rs 389, exhibiting a premium of 10.83% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 389 and a low of Rs 320.50. On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research were at Rs 745.05 on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.51% compared with the issue price of Rs 890. The scrip was listed at 890, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 890 and a low of Rs 718. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies were at Rs 411.50 on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.31% compared with the issue price of Rs 423. The scrip was listed at Rs 436, exhibiting a premium of 3.07% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 436.95 and a low of Rs 405.80. On the BSE, 8.83 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Prime Focus shares fell 5% after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on foreign-made movies. The company provides post-production and visual effects services to the global media and entertainment industry.

Blue Dart Express surged 2.12% after the company announced the average shipment price hike of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1st January 2026. DCX Systems added 2.42% after the company received purchase orders totaling approximately Rs 49.89 crore from its customers as part of its regular business operations. Atishay added 1.61% after the company bagged a rate contract by Goa Electronics (GEL), a government of Goa company & subsidiary of EDC, for the empanelment of agencies to provide information technology (IT)-related manpower. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.97% after the company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two supercritical thermal power projects in the state. The combined order lies between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.

Sunita Tools soars 5% after its Faridabad defence unit for empty artillery shells received ISO 9001:2000 certification. Innovators Facade Systems jumped 3.44% after bagging a Rs 93.77 crore order from DLF Group for facade glazing works at DLF Downtown, Chennai. Project to be completed in 420 days. IPO Update: Pace Digitek received bids for 4,39,90,016 shares as against 2,76,06,555 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Glottis received bids for 1,88,15,244 shares as against 2,01,23,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and Rs 129 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 114 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Om Freight Forwarders received bids for 1,76,82,522 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.23 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Fabtech Technologies received bids for 1,21,11,225 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (30 September 2025). The issue was fully subscribed. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.