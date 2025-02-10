Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 613th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held over weekend at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board, after the Board meeting. The Finance Minister in her address outlined the vision of the Union Budget 2025-26, its key focus areas and the expectations from the financial sector. The Finance Minister also underscored Budgets commitment to prudent fiscal management and policies designed to foster growth, with the overarching goal of achieving Viksit Bharat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumer confidence marginally declines says RBI

Nifty settles below 23,400; Sensex slides 548 pts; Indian rupee hits new low

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Avanti Feeds gains as Q3 PAT jumps 87% YoY to Rs 135 cr

VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story