Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 50.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.84% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 50.35% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.84% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.6221.9017.7013.383.452.572.881.992.151.43

