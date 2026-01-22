Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 906.45 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 4.38% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 906.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 816.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales906.45816.82 11 OPM %7.477.49 -PBDT62.4856.78 10 PBT43.5936.62 19 NP25.9827.17 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content