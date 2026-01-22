Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 906.45 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 4.38% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 906.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 816.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales906.45816.82 11 OPM %7.477.49 -PBDT62.4856.78 10 PBT43.5936.62 19 NP25.9827.17 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 17.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Bank climbs after Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 3,061 cr

Radico Khaitan surges after PAT rises nearly 62% YoY in Q3

Silver Touch re-selected for strategic digital transformation engagement

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story