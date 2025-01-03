Nifty January futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 24,074.80, a premium of 70.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,004.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 183.90 points or 0.76% to 24,004.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.43% to 13.54.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

