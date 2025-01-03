Nifty January futures trade at premium

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contractsThe Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 24,074.80, a premium of 70.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,004.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 183.90 points or 0.76% to 24,004.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.43% to 13.54.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content