Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX gains 1.75% to 14.92.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,515, a premium of 83.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,431.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 95 points or 0.40% to 23,431.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.75% to 14.92.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

