Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX gains 3.89% to 17.06.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,105.10, a premium of 80.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,024.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 320.10 points or 1.37% to 23,024.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.89% to 17.06.

Zomato, Dixon Technologies and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News