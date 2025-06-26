Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC announces declaration of commercial operation of 660 MW Unit 3 of Barh STPP

NTPC announces declaration of commercial operation of 660 MW Unit 3 of Barh STPP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
NTPC announced that Unit #3 (660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3x660 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 01 July 2025.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis will become 60,978 MW & 82,080 MW respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

