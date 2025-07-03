Nifty July futures trade at premium

Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Bank and Vedanta were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,500, a premium of 94.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,405.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 48.10 points or 0.19% to 25,405.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.48% to 12.39.

Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Bank and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.