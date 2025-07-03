Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Bank and Vedanta were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,500, a premium of 94.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,405.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 48.10 points or 0.19% to 25,405.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.48% to 12.39.

Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Bank and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing mega order from Power Grid Corporation

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story