Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.09% to 11.24.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,236.60, a premium of 24.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,212.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 16.25 points or 0.06% to 25,212.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.09% to 11.24.

State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Patanjali Foods were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News