Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,706.20, a premium of 25.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,680.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 156.10 points or 0.63% to 24,680.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.98% to 12.06.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

