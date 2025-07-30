Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.77% to 11.21

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 4.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,855.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 33.95 points or 0.14% to 24,855.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.77% to 11.21.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

